When Ethan LaMontagne and Chris Lucius hugged on the field at Trustmark Park on a hot Friday afternoon, it wasn’t your typical postgame embrace.
East Union’s baseball team had just won its second straight Class 2A state championship by beating Pisgah, 9-2. That will forever connect LaMontagne, a freshman, and Lucius, an assistant coach – but the connection goes far beyond winning a trophy.
Both have been battling cancer. LaMontagne was diagnosed with a brain tumor in August of 2021 and had it removed, but it returned earlier this year. So he had it removed again, in early March, and was back on the field for East Union’s JV team the next week. He even got in a few games with the varsity, mainly as a courtesy runner, and scored 18 runs this season.
Lucius has been fighting leukemia, which prevented him from helping coach the team during the state finals last year. He was at the stadium that week after spending a month in the hospital due to the leukemia returning.
Unfortunately, the leukemia has returned yet again, as of two weeks ago. But Lucius was in the dugout this week for the Urchins, taking a trip to Memphis for treatment between the first and second games.
“I’m so grateful to God right now,” he said. “It’s been a battle all year, and this team and the boys kept me going. It’s been a blessing to be at East Union.”
There probably aren’t many better places to be when life keeps pounding on you. The East Union community, and the team in particular, has been the equivalent of an extended family for LaMontagne and Lucius.
“They check on me, they call me. East Union has been a godsend to me the last five years I’ve been battling this,” Lucius said.
It helps that LaMontagne has some idea what Lucius is going through, and vice versa. The two check in with each other constantly about how they’re doing.
“I’m not going to say it’s nice, but having a coach that’s also going through it, it’s nice because he knows what it’s like,” LaMontagne said.
After the game, I asked senior Rett Johnson if this championship – the third he’s won as a player – was the most satisfying for him. He was speaking for the entire team when he said that, indeed it was, and for one reason.
“Ethan LaMontagne and coach Lucius, that’s what makes it the most special,” he said. “It’s nothing to do with me being a senior, but being able to give that back to them was really a special feeling.”
