MYRTLE • East Union scored in five of seven innings in its deciding Game 3 for the North softball championship against Myrtle, and the Lady Urchins rode the wave to an 11-3 win Sunday.
MYRTLE • East Union scored in five of seven innings in its deciding Game 3 for the North softball championship against Myrtle, and the Lady Urchins rode the wave to an 11-3 win Sunday.
East Union's win propels it to the 2A state championship series against Loyd Star, with Game 1 taking place on Tuesday at Southern Miss.
One of the key moments came early in the contest in the second inning with East Union clinging to a 2-1 lead.
Josie Mae Bell reached on an infield single and Addison Clayton drew a walk to put runners aboard with Adison Russell stepping up to the plate. Russell crushed the offering from Myrtle for a triple, plating her teammates and changing the complexion of the game.
"I knew that I needed a good hit. She had been throwing me pretty good pitches, so I just wanted to stay on top of it and get a good hit for the team," Russell said. "Yesterday we didn't play very good, and today we knew we had to give it our all, and we did."
East Union fed off Russell's spark and plated three more runs in the third off RBIs from Mia Hutcheson, Lily Kate Johnson and Bell to open up a 7-1 lead.
The Lady Urchins expanded their lead to 9-1 in the fifth with Bell's RBI, and Johnson scored on an error.
Myrtle finally pieced together a couple of runs in the bottom of the sixth as Ally Murphy swiped home from third on a throw down to second, and Dream Carnell hit an RBI sac fly.
East Union had four players with two hits each - Russell, Marley Clayton, Johnson and Bell.
Lucy Cochran and Bell combined to throw a four-hitter with seven strikeouts in the circle.
Big Inning: Russell's two-RBI triple in the second inning proved to be decisive and tilted the game to East Union after Myrtle had cut the score to 2-1.
Big Stat: East Union scored runs in five of seven innings, scoring two runs in four of the frames and three in the third inning.
Coach Speak: "It's funny how in 24 hours the emotions can change, you know. I felt like yesterday we left a lot out there, 12 (base runners) in fact. This is our sixth North championship and now we get to play for the state championship for the first time in school history. " - East Union's Josh Blythe
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sports Editor
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.