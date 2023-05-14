Josie Mae Bell

East Union's Josie Mae Bell went 2 for 3 with two RBI and threw three innings of relief in East Union's win over Myrtle in game three.

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

MYRTLE • East Union scored in five of seven innings in its deciding Game 3 for the North softball championship against Myrtle, and the Lady Urchins rode the wave to an 11-3 win Sunday.

