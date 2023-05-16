CUMBERLAND • Landon Harmon pitched a masterpiece, dominating the East Webster bats with his pitches as East Union grabbed game one 7-0 in their 2A North baseball championship series.
Harmon tossed a one hitter over 6.1 innings, gave up two walks while striking out seven. The only hit off Harmon did not occur until the fifth inning.
Obviously early on, my fastball was really good because they just couldn't get on time on it, but that slider was really important at the end of the game because as I was tiring down my fastball was losing a little bit of velocity," Harmon said. "They still that I had the fastball because they were out in front of those sliders."
The teams were scoreless in the first three innings, but East Union finally hung up a number in the fourth as Jude Treadaway singled to start the at-bat and was later driven in on Drew Hollimon's RBI single.
Rett Johnson drove in the second Urchin run in the fifth, his RBI single plated Ben Basil who had a leadoff single.
It was Basil's turn next to drive in a run, this one coming in the sixth as pinch runner Heath Wilkinson scored on Basil's RBI single for the 3-0 lead.
The Urchins added four insurance runs in the top of the seventh, Harmon's 2-RBI single drove in Ross Cochran and Tristan Baldwyn. Treadaway scored on a wild pitch and Hollimon scored on an error.
"I knew I had to make it sting for them dropping that fly ball (off bat of Baldwyn), I was doing whatever I could and I was going to hit it hard whether it was right to them or whatever, I was going to hit it as hard as I could," Harmon said.
Harmon also made a spectacular play in the field at third after exiting the mound as he gloved the hot smash off the bat East Webster's Judd Azlin then threw to first to double off the base runner to end the contest.
Johnson and Basil each went 2 for 4 with a RBI while Hollimon was 1 for 2 with his RBI and also reached by a walk and hit by pitch.
Extra Bases
Coach Speak: "I thought Landon did a great job, hitting spots and he just battled and gave us a chance. Offensively, I think we did some things in crunch situations, we got some timely hits, but we messed up a lot of things that we shouldn't have, that we normally don't, that we are better than that at, but we battled and got the job done, that's the main thing." East Union coach Jamie Russell
