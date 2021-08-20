2020 record: 6-5, 2-2 (lost in 3rd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Ron Price (5th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Zy Ford, MLB, Sr.
• Had a team-high 96 tackles; also rushed for 514 yards.
Jontavis Cunningham, WR, Sr.
• Led Wolverines with 532 receiving yards and 7 receiving TDs.
Kainan Reed, OLB, Sr.
• Posted 63 tackles and 2 TFL as a junior.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Despite playing in one of the state's toughest regions, head coach Ron Price has led East Webster to back-to-back appearances in the third round of the Class 2A playoffs.
OFFENSE
The Wolverines do return a talented group of skill performers, led by Zy Ford (Sr.) at running back and Jontavis Cunningham (Sr.) at receiver. The quarterback position currently features a battle between Judd Azlin (Jr.) and Luke McKee (Sr.).
Up front, the Wolverines will be young in spots and must replace four starters on the offensive line. Britain Burleson (Jr.) returns at center, and his experience will be needed.
DEFENSE
Ford is also a consistent playmaker on the defensive side. He returns at inside linebacker after totaling a team-best 96 tackles as a junior. He has already collected double-digit Division 1 offers.
Kainan Reed (Sr.) returns at outside linebacker along with Kobe Smith (Sr.). The Wolverines will be young in the secondary and will turn to McKee at safety.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Gabe Brown (Jr.) will handle the placekicking duties and for now, McKee is among several vying for the starting job at punter. Reed will handle the longsnapping duties.
X-FACTOR
East Webster's offense had been directed by former quarterback Steven Betts over the past three years. So how fast the Wolverines fill that void could go a long ways in determining more postseason success.
COACH SPEAK
"Our offensive strength is probably in our skill positions. If we find the right kid at quarterback, we could have a good year offensively.” – Ron Price