AT A GLANCE
Division: 2-2A
2021 record: 9-4, 3-1 (reached 3rd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Ron Price (6th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Briceton Johnson
RB/WR/DB, Sr.
• Had over 600 yards of total offense, is leading returning receiver
Britain Burleson
OL/DL, Sr.
• Returning two-year starter at center and anchor of the offensive line.
Kaleb Warnock
QB, Jr.
• Threw for 1,174 yards, 13 TDs; also had 3 rushing TDs.
COACHING ‘EM UP
In the last three seasons under head coach Ron Price, East Webster improved as the season grew longer. That has produced three-straight appearances in the Class 2A North state semifinals.
OFFENSE
Last year the Wolverines threw quarterback Kaleb Warnock (Jr.) into the fire right away, and Warnock responded well. He passed for 1,174 yards with 13 touchdowns.
Center Britain Burleson (Sr.) is back to anchor the offensive line and is a returning two-year starter. Jeb Sisk (Jr.) is also back at offensive guard, and he will pull double duty on both sides of the line this year.
Briceton Johnson (Jr.) is East Webster's top returning skill player. He had over 600 yards of offense last year and will again line up at receiver and running back.
DEFENSE
A year ago East Webster had one of the best defenses in the Class 2A ranks. But most of those faces graduated and have moved on, including linebacker Zy Ford, who is at Louisiana Tech. Overall, the Wolverines must replace nine starters.
As noted, Sisk returns on the defensive line at defensive end, while Johnson is a returning starter at cornerback.
Judd Azlin (Sr.) is expected to draw a starting nod at inside linebacker. In the secondary, Jerkel Ivy (So.) will get his opportunity to be a full-time starter at safety.
SPECIAL TEAMS
The Wolverines welcome back kicker Gabe Brown (Jr.), who will also handle kickoffs. Warnock is expected to handle the punting duties.
X-FACTOR
With an inexperienced defense, East Webster needs to produce early season success in order to build confidence going into an always rugged division schedule.
COACH SPEAK
"We have a talented group of kids, but we are a young group that needs game experience. There are opportunities to be 'the man’, but those opportunities must be earned." – Ron Price
