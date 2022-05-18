HATTIESBURG – East Webster was more than ready for showtime on Wednesday afternoon.
The Lady Wolverines banged out 13 hits and hammered Lake 14-1 in six innings in Game 1 of the Class 2A state championship series. Game 2 is Friday at 3 p.m.
East Webster (28-5) opened with a three-run first inning and closed with a seven-run sixth.
“Momentum was very important, good for everybody’s confidence, especially on this stage,” East Webster coach John Harris said. “You don’t want to get stage fright.”
Lake (26-11), the reigning state champ, was the one looking unsettled. The Lady Hornets aided East Webster’s offensive onslaught with six errors, which led to eight unearned runs.
Starting pitcher Kate Gladney exited after facing one batter in the sixth. She allowed eight runs on 10 hits.
Eight Lady Wolverines had at least one hit, with Emma Jennings collecting three. She scored on Abby Williams’ two-run single in the first to open the scoring.
Hallie Beth Reed then had an RBI single.
“We planned on starting real early, jumping on her,” said Reed, who finished with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Reed’s RBI squeeze bunt made it 4-0 in the third, and then Lake finally got something going in the fourth. The Lady Hornets loaded the bases with one out, but Liz Massey got two-straight outs to end the threat.
In six innings, Massey allowed one run on seven hits, with three strikeouts and a walk.
East Webster added three runs in the fifth, as Keely McKnight laced an RBI double down the left field line and Nashlynn Vickers bounced an RBI single up the middle.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: East Webster used three hits and three errors in the sixth, with 11 batters coming to the plate.
Big Stat: East Webster was 7 of 18 with runners in scoring position.
Coach Speak: “They feed off of each other, All of them are different types of hitters, productive in their own way.” – Harris