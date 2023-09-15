BALDWYN — Last November, the East Webster Wolverines saw their season come to an end on the road against the Baldwyn Bearcats, losing in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
On Friday night, the Wolverines returned to Latimer Park and avenged that loss in a big way, beating the Bearcats 49-0.
“The way that our season ended last year, to come here, to lose by one point,” East Webster coach Ron Price said. “That’s been our motivation all week is just to come and finish the football game.”
East Webster (4-0) drove 70 yards and scored on a keeper by quarterback Kaleb Warnock. Baldwyn went three and out, then Briceton Johnson returned the ensuing punt 50 yards for another score.
The Wolverines drove again on their second drive, but faced 3rd and 5 at the Bearcats 12-yard line. Warnock kept it on a read option and ran up the middle for a score. After just one quarter, East Webster led 21-0.
Warnock headlined a strong running game for the Wolverines, who ran for 278 yards as a team. When asked what worked for the ground game, the senior’s answer was straight forward.
“Everything,” he said. “The o-line was making holes and we was filling them.”
East Webster was unable to tack on in the second quarter, but its defense made sure Baldwyn (1-3) couldn’t take advantage.
Defense has been a strong suit for the Wolverines this season. They’ve allowed just seven points all season and already have three shutouts. It’s an area that Price is excited to see improving.
“That was our motivation in the offseason was to be more physical, to run to the football,” he said. “We worked on it all summer. We’ve worked on it all fall and so far, for the first four weeks of the season our defense has been outstanding on Friday night.”
In the third quarter, Dee Bingham broke free to score and Warnock found the end zone for a third time.
For Baldwyn coach Michael Gray, the team’s struggles can largely be traced to its lack of success at the line of scrimmage.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s pee wee to the NFL,” he said. “If you don’t win the line of scrimmage, you’re not going to be very successful and they were able to win the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.”
EXTRA POINTS
Turning Point: Johnson had another punt return touchdown, then Artavious Moye found the end zone in the fourth quarter.
Point Man: Warnock had 12 carries for 88 yards and 3 TD’s. He also went 5 for 11 for 49 yards through the air.
Talking Point: “It feels amazing. It was heartbreaking when we lost last year. It just feels really good to come and beat them bad.” — Kaleb Warnock on beating Baldwyn.
Notes
- East Webster and Baldwyn have faced each other seven times all time. Four of those matchups have been playoff games.
- The Wolverines’ defense forced 14 plays of negative yardage.
- Baldwyn hosts West Lowndes next. East Webster hosts Calhoun City.
