TUPELO • Ethan Eaton has wasted no time showing off his scoring prowess.
The junior notched 19 points on Saturday as New Site rolled past No. 3-ranked Pontotoc, 66-45, in the annual Hound Dog Classic.
Eaton’s outing came two days after he dropped 30 against Tishomingo County in New Site’s season opener. His increased offensive role has been necessitated by the departure of Bryton Smith, who transferred to Booneville this fall and took his 14.1 points per game with him.
“I knew Ethan had it, but when you’ve got Bryton and Walker (Moreland), they kind of lead,” coach Rick Howell said. “He stayed back in the shadows, and we told him, you’ve got to take the ball to the bucket. God’s blessed you with quickness and speed, good jumping, you’ve got to go.”
Eaton’s offense helped offset a slow start by Moreland, the 3-point marksman. The Royals (2-0) also got good contributions from Carson Fitzsimmons (13 points) and Dalton Pounds (8).
New Site came out playing like the season was on the line, creating turnovers and quickly taking a double-digit lead. The advantage swelled to 50-26 late in the third quarter before Pontotoc (0-1) finally started to wake up.
The Warriors used a 19-3 run to draw within 53-45 with 2:23 left in the game.
“We only played a half of a quarter, really,” Pontotoc coach Rolley Tipler said. “About five minutes into the fourth quarter we decided to play and made a big run within eight. It was a little too late by that time.”
Moreland finished strong for New Site, scoring 19 points. He made just 4 of 13 from 3-point range but sank 7 of 8 free throws.
As for Pontotoc, it was too quick and athletic for New Site to press, but it could not shoot over the Royals’ zone. The Warriors made just 2 of 24 from behind the arc.
Rock Robinson led Pontotoc with 14 points.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Pontotoc had gotten within eight points when a player and Tipler both got called for technicals, and another tech came moments later. Moreland made seven free throws combined after those.
Point Maker: Eaton had 11 of his points after halftime.
Talking Point: “We got beat by (Pontotoc) in the summer, so we wanted to get back at them this time.” – Eaton said.