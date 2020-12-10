NEW ALBANY • Scoring, rebounding, defense – Ethan Eaton does it all.
The New Site senior put it all on display to lead his No. 4-ranked Royals to a 62-50 win over New Albany on Thursday night.
Eaton notched a game-high 31 points, 13 rebounds and five steals.
“Eaton’s been carrying us. We call him ‘Mr. Hustle,’” New Site head coach Rick Howel saidl. “He’s like the Energizer bunny – he never runs down."
New Site (9-0) built a 15-point lead in the first quarter, taking advantage of a New Albany team fresh out of quarantine.
In the second quarter, the Bulldogs (2-3) caught their wind, cutting the lead down to four late in the period behind the play of Artaveion High, who scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half.
Up 29-23 at the break, New Site added to its lead in the third quarter with 6-foot-6 post post player Dalton Pounds scoring 10 of 15 points in the quarter, including a putback slam that gave the Royals 48-35 lead heading into the fourth.
Eaton entered the fourth with 19 points, but in the final period the offense flowed through him. He scored 12 points in the final eight minutes as New Site built its largest lead of the game at 21 before the four-minute mark.
“We have three or four different plays we set up to get him the ball. On every inbounds play, he got the ball. He’s just a worker,” Howell said. “...As long as we can get it to him, we will do that. If they stop that, then we’ll go to something else.”
Michael Smith was the leading scorer for New Albany at 17 points, including the Bulldogs' only three 3-pointers. Kamron Carter added 14 points in the loss.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: With New Site up 44-35, Pounds sent the Royals into the fourth with a 13-point lead on a pair of offensive rebound putbacks, the last being a thunderous dunk with 18 seconds left.
Point Man: Eaton totaled 31 points, 13 rebounds and five steals.
Talking Point: “Most of my teammates have been out for two weeks, and them coming back helped me a lot, especially not having to play the five. That’s a tiring job right there.” – Eaton