KOSSUTH – Kossuth's Hank Eaton isn't pitching like a freshman.
The ninth-grader went the distance on Thursday night, striking out 14 and scattering five hits, as the Aggies (15-7, 7-1) bounced back from their first Division 1-3A loss to get a 6-2 win over Nettleton.
"When he gets in a rhythm and gets going, he's tough to stop," Kossuth coach Daniel Threadgill said. "He's a freshman, but he's mature. He's took some getting used to the high school environment, but he's handled it very well and done an awesome job for us on the mound and at the plate."
Nettleton beat Kossuth 7-5 on Tuesday.
Kossuth took a 2-0 lead after four innings, scoring in the third on a Wes Phillips RBI single and in the fourth on a Rylan Henry fielder's choice.
Nettleton (13-6, 6-2) fought back to make it a one-run game in the fifth on Adam Adkins' bunt RBI single, but the Aggies answered in the bottom half after an error, two walks, a hit by pitch and a run-scoring single from Bryson Jackson.
The Tigers cut it to 4-2 when Carter Crawley led off with a double down the left field line and came home on Davis Oswalt's RBI single.
Kossuth iced the win with two more insurance runs in the sixth, including back-to-back RBI singles from Phillips and Jes Patrick.
Evan Smith allowed just two hits in taking the loss for Nettleton.
"You have to tip your cap to their pitcher because he came out and set the tone," Nettleton coach Joseph Koon said. "We started getting back in the ballgame in the middle of it, but between a few freebies and a couple of errors, we let them extend the lead."
Extra Bases
Big Innings: Kossuth scored two runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings, which ended up being the difference.
Big Stat: Seven of Nettleton's nine struck out against Eaton their first time through the lineup.
Coach Speak: "This is a very tough division. Somebody will be left out of the playoffs that could go on the road and beat somebody." – Threadgill