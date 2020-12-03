BIGGERSVILLE • Baseball was Jack and John Eaton’s first love.
While the diamond still has a special place in their hearts, football has gained some ground.
Much of Biggersville’s historic football success this season can be attributed to the senior brothers, who are identical twins.
The Eaton twins have combined for just 43 yards of offense all season long. It’s been Goldman Butler and Zae Davis who have racked up all the offensive stats this season for the Lions (13-0).
“They’ve been unselfish,” said Biggersville head coach Stan Platt. “When we run our power set, they are the lead blockers and love that opportunity to block for Goldman and Zae.”
It’s virtually impossible to tell the difference in appearance between the two. It’s even hard for Platt to distinguish them at times. As close as they are in looks, they are equally so in their will to win.
“I can’t remember which one it was, come up to me when we had a lineman hurt earlier this year and volunteered to move to offensive line if they had to,” Platt said. “That’s the kind of enthusiasm we’re looking for out of our guys, no matter their position or the glory they get.”
The numbers may not bear out on offense, but defensively the duo show their strength at the two middle linebacker spots.
In last week’s 26-0 win over the two-time defending 1A champ, Nanih Waiya, the Eaton twins played a critical role in holding the Warriors to 142 total yards.
Jack was named to the Super 24 in Division 1-1A, and John was a first team selection, both at their linebacker spots.
Oh, Henry!
Platt will count on the twins again this Friday as the Lions look to win their first ever state title. Biggersville will have to try and slow down the two-time Class 1A Mr. Football in Robert Henry and a Lumberton offense that averages 34.1 points per game.
Despite the challenge, Platt knows the two brothers will come ready to play.
“Besides Goldman, I would say those two are my leaders out there,” said Platt. “They have filled in where we needed them. They study and watch film.
“They do all the little things to be successful.”