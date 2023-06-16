FULTON – Zariyah Edwards is stepping into an expanded role, and not just in a tangible sense.
The 6-foot-3 forward is coming off a strong sophomore season for Starkville’s girls. She averaged 14.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, as the Lady Yellowjackets went 20-6 and reached the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Edwards and her teammates were working on their offseason goals Friday afternoon during summer league action at Itawamba Community College.
“I expect a lot out of her,” Starkville coach Kristie Williams said of Edwards. “She is going to be that big target for us in the middle, but hopefully coming into this next season we’ll be able to stretch the defense out to make it a lot easier for her to do what she needs to do in the paint.”
One goal for Edwards is to add a mid-range jumper to her offensive repertoire, although she isn’t yet fully comfortable with it. Beyond that, she wants to be more consistent in the paint.
“My game’s got to improve around the rim,” she said. “I don’t finish enough. My coach says I get pushed around like a rag doll.”
Edwards is also working on her leadership skills. Starkville will be a fairly young team after the graduation of Je’Niecia Hill and Jamaica Young.
That youth has some promise. A good example is 6-1 sophomore Jada Gay, the younger half-sister of NFL linebacker Willie Gay.
“Her upside is wonderful,” Williams said. “She has the talent that’s unbelievable for a 10th grader her size.”
Edwards sees it as her responsibility to help guide Gay and the other youngsters. She remembers how hard it was to adjust to the varsity game.
“I’ve got to let them know, ‘You’re going to get there. It’s going to be your time.’ My time came just like their time will come,” Edwards said. “… We’re going to be a really good team when we all come together and play.”
Starkville’s youth showed at times during Friday’s game against Belmont. The Lady Jackets won, 43-39, but it was a dog fight in the second half.
Belmont is a 3A school but a perennial contender, and that kind of competition will help prepare Starkville as it enters the new 7A classification this year.
“Even though it’s summer ball, they’re going to give you everything they have in their tank,” Williams said. “We need a good team like that to push us.”
