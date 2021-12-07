PONTOTOC • Jaylen Edwards just needs to see one shot fall before he starts seeing red.
His first make was a jumper late in the first quarter, followed soon by a 3-pointer to cap a 7-0 run for the lead and Pontotoc never looked back, as the senior guard poured in 27 points in an 84-69 rout of No. 10 New Albany in the Division 2-4A opener for both teams on Tuesday night.
“We needed this win to get our season back right,” said Edwards.
Pontotoc (3-6, 1-0) hasn’t had the start to the season they had hoped, with most of its losses coming due to shooting woes. But that wasn’t an issue against the Bulldogs (6-2, 0-1).
The Warriors had balanced scoring all night with four starters in double figures. Junior Tyler Shepard scored 20, while Jonathan Armstrong added 17. Point guard Zane Tipler joined the fun with 15 points.
Both Tipler and Shepard recorded a double-double with 10 assists apiece.
“When you have people that can score it, everybody wants to go 1-on-1. And finally we’ve realized, even though we’ve got the 1-on-1 ability with a whole bunch of guards, we still need each other, to play off one another,” said Pontotoc head coach Rolley Tipler. “I think tonight showed they are growing in that aspect.”
Pontotoc shot 52% in the first half as the built a 38-24 lead at the break. As the shots were fallen, the defense picked up as well, limiting an explosive New Albany guard group lead by brothers Kamron and Chris Smith to 11 field goals on 34.2% shooting in the first half.
“I thought Pontotoc played harder than we did,” said New Albany coach Scotty Shettles. “They definitely shot the ball better. We was competitive in the first quarter and in the second quarter, we wasn’t competitive and that’s where the game was decided.”
Pontotoc poured it on in the second half, leading by as much 31 before the end of the third quarter.
New Albany also four players in double figures: Kamron Carter (25), Chris Carter (14), Mike Smith (12) and Braden Shettles (10).
(G) Pontotoc 66, New Albany 40
The No. 3-ranked Lady Warriors (6-3, 1-0) were led by Samya Brooks’ 19 points. New Albany (6-2, 0-1) was led by Hannah Finley with 12.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Pontotoc went from down 14-8 late in the first to up 31-18 midway through the second as the Warriors connected on four 3-pointers in a 23-4 run.
Point Maker: Edwards was 10 of 15 from the field, and 5 of 10 from 3-point range.
Talking Point: “We’ve set ourselves up with a tough schedule to face the bigger names down the road, especially our division. It’s a tough division.” - Tipler.