Northeast Mississippi will be well-represented at the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Basketball Games.
Eight area players have been selected to the Mississippi roster. That is the highest number of players from the Daily Journal coverage area to make the MS/AL games since 2017, which also saw eight selections – five boys and three girls, just like this year.
The games, which feature the top seniors in each state, will be played March 11 in Mobile, Alabama.
The girls players making the cut: Je’Niecia Hill of Starkville, Mikayla Riley of Tupelo and Madi Kate Vuncannon of Walnut. The five area boys selected are James Dukes of Booneville, London Fields of Tupelo, Makhi Myles of Starkville, Gavin Shannon of Tupelo and Zane Tipler of Pontotoc.
Tupelo’s Robert Green will be the boys head coach.
Alabama leads the girls all-star series, 18-14, while Alabama’s boys lead 17-15. Alabama won last year’s games 89-81 and 96-89, respectively.
Rosters for the Mississippi North/South All-Star Basketball games, featuring the state’s top juniors, were also released. There will be four games total, to be played March 18 at A.E. Wood Coliseum in Clinton.
Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Games
Saturday, March 11, at Mobile, Ala.
Mississippi girls roster
Madison Booker, Germantown
Katelyn Brinkley, Ridgeland
Shaneal Corpuz, Biloxi
Kynnedi Davis, Brandon
Jenna Garriga, Hancock
Je’Niecia Hill, Starkville
Shaylynn Hunter, Neshoba Central
Micah Odell, Gulfport
Madison Odell, Gulfport
Mikayla Riley, Tupelo
Madi Kate Vuncannon, Walnut
Leah Wilcher, Brookhaven
Head coach: Tameika Brown, Madison Central.
Mississippi boys roster
James Dukes, Booneville
London Fields, Tupelo
Malik Franklin, Vicksburg
Demondre’ Graham, Southeast Lauderdale
Kylan Howze, Gulfport
Makhi Myles, Starkville
Kedrick Osby, Moss Point
Duran Parish, Biloxi
Kylen Pernell, Horn Lake
Gavin Shannon, Tupelo
Zane Tipler, Pontotoc
James Turner, Biloxi
Head coach: Robert Green, Tupelo.
