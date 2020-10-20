Eight area teams will try to punch a ticket to the MHSAA volleyball state championships tonight, with programs young and old alike taking the floor.
The semifinal round features four area matchups: Ingomar at Hickory Flat (Class 1A), Walnut at Mantachie (2A), Alcorn Central at Belmont (3A), and Corinth at Pontotoc (4A).
Hickory Flat is in the semifinals for the second time in three years. The Lady Rebels lost to Resurrection Catholic in the 2018 Class I semis in just their third year of existence.
Mantachie and Walnut are both in the semifinals for the first time as third-year programs. Ingomar is in its second year.
Alcorn Central, led by reigning Daily Journal Player of the Year Mia Griffin, is looking to reach the state finals for the second-straight year, having advanced to the Class I finals last year. Belmont reached the Class I semis last season.
This is the farthest Pontotoc has ever made it in the playoffs, while Corinth last got there in 2018.
The state finals will be held Saturday at Clinton High School (2A, 4A, 6A) and Madison Central High School (1A, 3A, 5A). This is the first season the MHSAA has broken up volleyball into six classifications.