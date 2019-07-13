UPDATE: The remainder of the tournament has been canceled due to rain. Original story below.
CORINTH • The King City Classic will have no local flavor for the final two rounds.
The host Tupelo 49ers were eliminated on Saturday with a 7-3 loss to Texarkana, Arkansas, in the quarterfinals.
Pontotoc defeated Terre Haute, Indiana, 4-0. But the Red Sox will be unable to play today due to a lack of players.
Saturday’s games were played in Corinth due to the threat of rain in Tupelo. The tournament’s semifinals and championship game will also be played here today, weather permitting.
The 49ers seemed right at home against Texarkana, taking a 3-0 lead in the second inning before a rain shower briefly halted play.
The Razorbacks’ bats finally awoke in the fifth, when they sent a dozen batters to the plate and scored seven runs. That chased Tupelo starter Ramsey Ivy (2-2).
“It snowballed on us,” Tupelo coach McKinley Holland said. “Dang good-hitting team. I thought Ramsey was fantastic early.”
Texarkana had seven hits in the inning, including two by A.Y. Heard. He helped get the rally going with a hit-and-run single, and then he had an RBI hit to cap the big inning.
“We just started hitting it, finding holes everywhere, and we capitalized off it,” Heard said.
Kade Garmany pitched 4 1/3 innings of shutout relief to earn the win. The 49ers had eight hits and stranded eight, and they left the bases loaded in the top of the fifth.
Pontotoc 4, Terre Haute 0: Cole Phillips allowed just one hit in five innings for the Red Sox.
The left-hander from West Union walked three and struck out one.
“All I had to do was throw strikes and let them hit it, and my defense was making the plays,” said Phillips (3-0).
Pontotoc only managed three hits, but it scored three runs in the first inning. Terre Haute lended a hand, issuing four walks and committing an error.
Joel Wilkinson had two hits, including a double, for Pontotoc.