KOSSUTH • This was Zoe Essary’s night from the opening tip.
The Kossuth point guard scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, leading her team to a 54-48 win over Division 1-3A rival Belmont on Tuesday night.
This was a rematch of last year’s 3A state title game, in which Kossuth rallied to win. While the stakes weren’t as high this time around, Essary played like they were.
“Don’t get me wrong, I was a little nervous, but I was pumped,” Essary said. “I thought we were going to come out and play a good game.”
Belmont (16-2, 2-1), ranked No. 6 by the Daily Journal, won the game’s opening tip. But Essary immediately stole the ball from Macie Walker and took it the other way for a layup.
The 5-foot-5 sophomore had 17 points by halftime, at which point the No. 7 Lady Aggies (11-3, 4-0) led 30-26.
“She makes us go,” Kossuth coach Angie Malone said. “When she comes out loose and passing the ball, stealing the ball, shooting the ball, it takes a lot of pressure off the girls, and everybody gets loose and gets into a rhythm.”
Kossuth maintained its lead throughout the second half, but Belmont kept it close. A Regan Bobo 3-pointer pushed the advantage to 43-35 early in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Cardinals reeled off six straight points.
Kossuth stretched it to eight points again, and Belmont couldn’t make a closing run.
Walker, Kassi Grimes and Mary-Grace Storment had 10 points each. That’s half of Walker’s season average.
“We had so many open shots,” Belmont coach Chris Higginbottom said. “I thought we did a good job offensively, the shots just didn’t fall for our players.”
(B) Belmont 48, Kossuth 44: Karsten Bryan and Avery Kuykendall scored 12 points apiece for Belmont (6-9, 3-3).
Luke Evetts scored 12 to lead Kossuth (7-8, 1-3).
Three-pointers
Turning Point: After seeing its lead cut to 43-41, Kossuth got a 3-pointer and a layup by Faith Williamson to help push it to 49-41.
Point Maker: Essary made 9 of 15 field goals and 6 of 9 free throws.
Talking Point: “Any time you play a team that you lost to in the state championship, I think it brings back some memories. But I thought overall we overcame that,” Higginbottom said.