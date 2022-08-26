Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Losing two of the area’s best defensive players has done nothing to diminish Lafayette’s expectations.
Lineman D.J. Burgess, the 2021 Daily Journal Defensive Player of the Year, has graduated. So has All-Area linebacker Mario Wilbourn. Life without those two begins tonight when the Commodores, No. 4 in the Large School rankings, open the season at Tupelo.
Kickoff is at 7:30.
“The expectations are high on that side of the ball here, and they always have been,” Lafayette coach Michael Fair said. “We’re not going to drop the standard no matter who graduates.”
The pantry is certainly not bare. Wilbourn’s brother, Martrell Wilbourn, returns at outside linebacker after making 66 tackles and 11 tackles-for-loss last season. Desmond Burnett is the other outside linebacker.
Tupelo coach Ty Hardin called Martrell Wilbourn a “special” player.
“Coach Fair and that program, there’s never a down year or an average year. We’re expecting the same thing,” Hardin said.
Tupelo won last year’s meeting, 5-3. At the time, the Golden Wave were unsettled at quarterback and had injuries to the receiving corps.
Now, this is an offense with 10 returning starters, including QB1 Jeremiah Harrell. He has a plethora of passing targets, plus two strong running backs in Jaboree Dooley and Quay Middlebrooks.
“There shouldn’t be many question marks on the offensive side of the ball,” Hardin said. “What you see is what you get. I feel good offensively going into the game compared to last year.”
Also tonight
• Oxford at Brandon: The Chargers, led by transfer QB Mack Howard, hit the road to take on a Brandon team that’s loaded on offense. The Bulldogs are led by Landon Varnes, who passed for 2,547 yards and 19 touchdowns last season.
• Amory at Itawamba AHS: The No. 1-ranked Small School visits the No. 5 Large School. It will feature two of the area’s most prolific players: Amory running back Charleston French and IAHS running back/safety Isaac Smith.
• Kossuth at Baldwyn: No. 2 Small School Kossuth looks to avenge last year’s 12-11 loss to No. 3 Baldwyn.
