NETTLETON – Nettleton’s boys are long on experience, and they’re just long, period.
The latter quality is a departure from last season, when the Tigers had to play four or five guards at a time. Two of those guards are fifth-year starter Zay Dilworth and fourth-year starter Anterion Venson, who are thriving thanks in part to Nettleton’s length elsewhere on the court.
There’s Nik Owens, a thick 6-foot-2 sophomore, and first-year player Jayden Carruthers, a 6-4 junior. And senior Jamarion Ball, a 6-5 wing, got taller and stronger in the offseason.
“We ain’t had some bigs like that in a little minute,” Dilworth said. “We had two good ones my sophomore year; we lost those. It’s good having them help rebound the ball and defend, too.”
Ball is averaging 14 points and 9 rebounds per game, while Carruthers averages 10 points and 8 rebounds. Their play has helped the Tigers, ranked No. 7 by the Daily Journal, to a 17-2 record, including a 3-0 mark in Division 4-3A. They’re coming off a 67-58 win over then-No. 6 Saltillo in the Lee County Tournament final on Saturday, followed by a tough 65-63 win against division foe Noxubee County on Tuesday.
Nettleton has used its length to out-rebound every opponent but one – No. 3 Booneville, which is even longer than the Tigers and handed them one of their losses. Nettleton puts up a lot of shots, and it crashes the glass hard.
“I don’t want to oversimplify it, but we try to shoot the basketball so much more than you do,” coach Grant Gardner said. “We may not be as good a shooting team as you are, but if we can shoot it 10 times and you shoot it five, that’s what we do. We’re trying to turn you over, and when we shoot it, we’re sending bodies to the glass.”
Dilworth, a senior, is the unquestioned leader and go-to scorer. He’s averaging 21 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds per game.
“When he was an eighth grader we threw him to the wolves, and that can go either way,” Gardner said. “He’s grown so much, and he’s kind of adopted that scorer’s mentality for us this year, which we need.”
Dilworth said he’s always been aggressive, but he had a pass-first mentality as a younger player. Once he realized just how productive he could be, “I took more open shots.”
Venson, a junior, averages 13 points and 5 assists. He hit three big 3-pointers in the second half versus Saltillo to put the Tigers ahead.
“Anterion is the quiet assassin,” Gardner said. “He just makes winning plays, time after time.”
The Tigers appear to be hitting their stride. Gardner and Dilworth both believe they can make a deep playoff run for the first time since 2019, when they reached the third round.
“We’re putting it all together, ready to make a playoff run,” Dilworth said. “We’re looking forward to going to Jackson.”
