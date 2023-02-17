The first round of the MHSAA basketball playoffs always has some blowouts — and some big numbers in general. And boy, did we see plenty of that earlier this week.
• Ingomar’s girls out-scored West Lowndes 41-0 in the first quarter of their Class 1A playoff game on Monday. That’s forty-one to zero. Thank God for the new running clock rule, which takes effect once a team’s lead reaches 35 points. The Lady Falcons went on to win 73-19.
• New Site’s girls led Northside 27-4 after one quarter in a 2A playoff game en route to a 61-20 victory. There was a running clock by the second quarter.
• Wheeler’s Kane Spencer scored 32 points in Tuesday’s 76-55 win over 1A foe Ashland. And his teammate Nyshaun Hutcheson scored 24.
I’d keep an eye on the Eagles (14-10), who saw legendary coach Rick Howell return to the helm this season. Up next is a second-round game on Saturday at Houlka (23-8). Should be a great matchup. Houlka has a couple of strong scorers as well in Seth Winter (18.9 ppg) and Nehemiah Flemmings (15.0 ppg).
• Walnut senior Madi Kate Vuncannon has been battling a knee injury lately, but she was hard to stop in a 76-39 win over Coahoma County in a 2A tilt. Vuncannon scored 29 points on 9-of-19 shooting, plus she had five rebounds, four assists and four steals.
She did all this in 22 minutes of action.
For the season, Vuncannon is averaging 23.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 4.4 steals per game. Walnut (16-14) will visit Potts Camp tonight.
• Pine Grove’s Jamas Cox is a steady post presence, and he had a big game in Tuesday’s 60-46 win over Riverside.
The senior forward notched 22 points – his second-highest total this season – on 9-of-11 shooting. Cox also had 10 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season. The Panthers (22-8), who are the reigning 2A state champs, travel to Calhoun City for the second round.
• Saltillo sophomore Demetrius Duffy continues to impress me. Yes, he can score, but he also works tirelessly on the boards.
In Tuesday’s 59-54 win against Ridgeland, Duffy had 22 points and 19 rebounds. Hard to believe Duffy is as young as he is.
Saltillo (20-9) visit Provine for the second round of the 5A playoffs.
