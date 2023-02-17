Jamas Cox

Pine Grove's Jamas Cox recorded his ninth double-double of the season in a playoff win over Riverside on Tuesday.

 DILLON BARNES | Southern Sentinel

The first round of the MHSAA basketball playoffs always has some blowouts — and some big numbers in general. And boy, did we see plenty of that earlier this week.

