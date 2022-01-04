SALTILLO • Willie Young and Columbus were tired of settling in a slow-paced first half, so the senior guard helped his team flip the switch in the second half.
Young scored 10 of his game-high 20 points in the third quarter as the Falcons fought back to land a 45-40 Division 1-5A road win over No. 4-ranked Saltillo on Tuesday night.
Columbus (12-5, 1-0) shot 3 of 13 from 3-point range against Saltillo’s 2-3 zone in the first half, and it was 1 of 5 from inside the arc as the Tigers (15-2, 1-1) held a 24-18 lead at the break.
“We just settled for threes too much,” Columbus head coach Phillip Morris said. “We usually shoot the ball pretty well. I think on average we’ve been hitting eight to nine threes a game. Some games, when that shot’s not falling, you’ve got to go to something else.”
That “something else” was easy layups in transition, beginning in the third quarter as the Falcons broke out their 1-3-1 full-court press. Saltillo issued five turnovers in the period, which led to 10 points for Columbus.
The Tigers shot 56.2% from the field in the first half, getting easy looks for freshman center Demetrius Duffy, who scored seven of his team-high 12 points in the first two quarters.
Saltillo lost focus on its layup attempts in the third, botching several easy looks as its turnover woes aided a 12-2 run by Columbus to regain the lead late in the period.
The Falcons were 6 of 8 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter to help hold a slim lead the rest of the way.
Columbus finished the game shooting 38.2% from the field. J.J. Williams added 10 points and five rebounds in the effort.
Saltillo shot 41.6%, including just 2 of 8 from deep.
(G) Columbus 55, Saltillo 44: Makayla Rieves lifted the Lady Falcons (11-4, 1-0) with her game-high 27 points. Saltillo (8-8, 1-1) was led by 19 points from Madison Gardner and 13 from Erin Wigginton.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: With Columbus up 40-37, Young finished a layup and Williams connected on a pair from the free throw line with 37 seconds left for a seven-point lead.
Point Maker: Young was 8 of 12 from the field and 3 of 4 from the line.
Talking Point: “They didn’t beat us by making shots. We make five turnovers and we miss five layups, and that’s the difference in the basketball game.” – Saltillo head coach Craig Lauderdale