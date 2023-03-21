Cody Bost

Cody Bost had the walk-off 2-RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning to give Ingomar the 11-1 win over Smithville.

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

INGOMAR  Ingomar rode the arm of Griffin Prince and utilized some clutch hitting with runners aboard to take an 11-1 win over Smithville in Division 2-1A baseball on Tuesday.

