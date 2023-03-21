INGOMAR – Ingomar rode the arm of Griffin Prince and utilized some clutch hitting with runners aboard to take an 11-1 win over Smithville in Division 2-1A baseball on Tuesday.
Prince worked all five innings and kept the Smithville bats at bay to pick up the win.
"My curveball was working pretty good, fastball, and I had a little slider in there that worked pretty good, too. That curveball was working real good," Prince said.
Prince hit the Smithville leadoff batter in the first, but he came back with a nifty pickoff move to get the runner at first.
"I try not to look at the first baseman or the runner much to get in their head, and it just goes from there," Prince said.
MJ Bateman started off the Ingomar first with a single, and Prince followed with a walk. Carson Ellis came through with the clutch two-run single to put the Falcons up 2-0 after an inning.
Smithville scored its lone run in the top of the second as Colton Malone walked and later scored on a passed ball.
Bateman got the Falcons going again in the third inning with his leadoff infield single. He later scored on a throwing error to third.
Prince walked again and scored on an error to give Ingomar the 4-1 lead after three innings.
Ingomar added three runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 7-1 lead after Prince retired the Seminoles in order in the top of the frame.
"Griffin threw strikes, kept us in the game and was able to get first pitch strikes," Ingomar coach Ben Wallis said. "The defense played exceptionally well later on in the game and just played hard."
The Falcons wrapped up the game in five innings after a bases-loaded walk to Bateman pushed across a run, then Prince followed with his RBI single and Cody Bost walked it off with a two-RBI single for the 11-1 verdict.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Ingomar scored three runs in the fourth inning to open up a 7-1 lead. Brayden Tillery's sharply hit leadoff single ricocheted off the Smithville outfielder, and he scored on the play. Noah Cooper later scored on an error, and Carson Ellis had an RBI single.
Big Stat: Prince tossed a three-hitter, allowed one run and struck out five.
Coach Speak: "Offensively we finally got it going later, saw some better pitches and hit the ball hard, and good stuff happens when you put the ball in play." – Wallis
