INGOMAR – Macie Phifer and Cadie Jo Byrd are adjusting to life without their longtime setter.
The graduation of Lindsey Dillard left a big hole in Ingomar’s lineup. She had 668 assists last season and helped the Falcons win the Class 1A state championship. Most of Dillard’s passes found Byrd or Phifer, a pair of dangerous outside hitters.
“Nobody really understands until they’re actually gone how big of a change that is to fill that (setter) spot when you have somebody doing it for four consecutive years,” Ingomar coach Andy Wilbanks said.
Freshman Abbie Miller and senior Taylor Stout have both been working at setter during preseason camp. Wilbanks said they’ve been doing well, but it’s going to take some time for them to get fully locked in with the hitters.
“She could read me like a book; she knew me,” Phifer said of Dillard. “So it’s going to be a little bit before I can get that chemistry. We’re working on it with both our setters right now. But as far as timing and skills, they’re both working very hard to make sure we’re comfortable and we’re getting sets when we need them so we can produce.”
Phifer recorded 488 kills and 35 blocks last season, while Byrd had 115 kills and 26 blocks. Ingomar’s offense runs through that duo, making it all the more imperative that Miller and Stout get up to speed.
Wilbanks is also looking for more production from sophomores Daylen Grisham, Bella Phifer and Issie Riddle.
“We’ve probably got a chance to be as athletic on the court this year as we’ve ever been,” Wilbanks said.
Another challenge facing the Falcons, of course, is the pressure of being the reigning champ. But many of the volleyball players also play for the basketball team, which has won two state titles over the last three years.
Ingomar is moving up to 2A this year but should still be a contender.
“Just like basketball, we try to forget it,” Byrd said. “You are the state champs of last year, not this year. So we just try to keep that in mind.”
The Falcons open their season Saturday at the Bulldog Bash in New Albany.
