INGOMAR • Ingomar’s one-two scoring punch of seniors Clayton Stanford and Nathan Weeden landed a Division 2-1A knockout Friday night against visiting Smithville.
Stanford, a forward, scored 17 points and Weeden, a guard, added 14 to lead the Falcons to a 57-41 victory.
Ingomar, ranked No. 1 by the Daily Journal, remained unbeaten at 26-0 overall and 3-0 in the division headed into tonight’s Kiwanis Hotbed Classic showdown against No. 5 New Site in New Albany.
“We’re trying to go 1-and-0 every night,” Stanford said. “That keeps us playing hard. Being undefeated is not on our minds … just trying to win the big one.”
Smithville entered the game unbeaten in the division and left 19-4 overall and 2-1 in 2-1A play.
Point guard Khirei Standifer scored 13 points to lead the Seminoles.
Stanford scored 10 points in the first half to give the Falcons a 28-15 halftime lead.
Weeden’s runner at the buzzer capped a 7-0 Ingomar run to end the half. The Falcons outscored the Seminoles 13-4 in the second quarter.
“The difference (in the second quarter) was we started attacking the goal more,” Stanford said. “We held them to like four points in the second quarter.”
Smithville coach Nick Coln believes Ingomar’s size around the goal with Stanford, Nyheim Jones and Tyson Smithey was the difference.
“Ingomar is so big and so long. They do a good job closing the gaps,” he said. “We got lax in the second quarter, but I think we came back and showed some fight.”
(G) Ingomar 48, Smithville 27: Seventh grade point guard Kylee Johnson connected on three 3-pointers and scored 15 points to lead the Lady Falcons, who improved to 8-17 overall and to 2-1 in the division.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: A 3-point play by Stanford and a short baseline jumper by Weeden gave the Falcons a 19-point lead late in the third quarter.
Point Maker: Stanford scored 17 to lead Ingomar.
Talking Point: “It was good to come into this environment and play a team like this.” – Smithville coach Nick Coln