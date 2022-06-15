INGOMAR – Ingomar basketball is rarely short on talent. At the moment, it’s not short on youth, either.
During a game against Houlka in the Ingomar Summer Tournament on Thursday, the Falcons started three sophomores and two freshmen. Yet they pulled out a 32-27 win with a strong fourth quarter.
“We’re up and down, like you would expect for a young group,” coach Jonathan Ashley said. “As we mature, I think they’ve got a chance to be pretty good.”
Ingomar lost five seniors – and a lot of production – from last season’s squad, which went 25-11 and reached the third round of the Class 1A playoffs. It will be up to youngsters like freshman guard Jojo Petty and sophomore forward Jack Denton to fill those shoes.
Ashley believes this group has a high ceiling.
“It’s going to be, how hard do they want to work at it? How much do they want to study? A lot of these guys were around and got to play with (Zach) Shugars and guys like that,” Ashley said. “Zach was special, but he was also special in a lot of ways because just how he studied the game and studied the opponent. He was one of those that made everybody around him better.
“If we can get some of these guys to take that kind of role and take that kind of ownership, they could be really good.”
There is plenty for the Falcons to work on this summer, from becoming tougher in the paint to being more consistent on defense. After giving up 60 points to Walnut on Monday, Ingomar allowed 52 total to Blue Mountain and Houlka on Tuesday. It was a step in the right direction, but only one step.
“We’ve got to learn how to rotate,” Petty said. “Our help-side defense is weak.”
Growing pains are inevitable, and there will be setbacks. As demanding as he is of his players, Ashley understands that. So does Petty.
“We’re just trying to be compatible with each other, trying to get better,” Petty said. “We don’t have a lot of experience, but this group is really talented. So our plan is to get to work and bring that gold ball back here.”