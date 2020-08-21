FALKNER • The offseason entering his first season as a head coach isn't what Falkner football head coach Jeff Anglin envisioned, but he's managing anyhow.
The Eagles abruptly shut down workouts after three players tested positive for COVID-19 following a workout on Monday, Aug. 3. All three players contracted the virus outside of that workout and showed up asymptomatic.
The North Tippah School District enforced its protocol of a 14-day quarantine for all players at the workout to limit the potential spread, and it worked. No other players tested positive for the virus and returned to the practice fields on Tuesday.
“When they called me to tell me that those three had tested positive, I knew to shut it down for at least a week to give it time, that way if it had spread then we would know who it was or whatever,” said Anglin. "We were spread out during that workout. Nobody was within six feet of each other for more than 15 minutes because we was doing drills over and over so there was no down time.
"So I shut it down for a week but they called back and said to shut it down for 14 days, so that's what we did, and we got to come back Tuesday. Well, all of the kids showed up Tuesday and was roaring and ready to go.”
Anglin and his staff are taking this virus very seriously as well as all the measures that must be taken to ensure everyone's safety. He took time to order gaiter masks, which allow his players to easily cover their faces during practice and workouts.
“Some of them will pull them down some because they've got to breathe when they are running and stuff. But when they are in a group, they've got them on,” he said.
Of the three players who were positive, none of them felt the worst of symptoms that the virus can pose. Maybe the biggest symptom of all that spread throughout the entire team was fear—fear of having to shut down for another two weeks.
“I'm thankful our kids pulled through," Anglin said. "I think now they've bought into it and they've seen now that if one person comes with and one or two get it on the team that we have to shut down for two weeks, and they don't want to do that so they are very cautious about watching out, and if they are feeling bad they are calling me or one of the assistants and let them know that they aren't going to be here and for what reason."
Falkner is one of very few schools that decided against a scrimmage that will be allowed next Friday, but it wasn't for a lack of trying. Anglin said he called a few schools to see about playing but plans always fell through. But after the two-week delay, he is thankful for the extra time to get his kids ready for their season opener on Sept. 3.
“It gives an extra week now to go and prepare for Potts Camp, and now it gives me an opportunity to go and scout a couple of people if they will let me in,” Anglin said with a laugh.
The Eagles went 2-8 last season and are working to flip the script this season. Over the first week of practice, Anglin has been working on installing his system on both sides of the ball as quickly as possible, and he likes the way his new team has responded.
“I think we are ahead of schedule as far as getting a system in,” said Anglin. “Offensively and defensively, I've tried to keep it simple, where it's not overly complicated for the kids, and they seem to be catching on a lot faster than what I thought they would. I was sort of worried about taking that time off and not being around them, but they are like sponges, they are just soaking it up.”