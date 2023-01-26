Austin Hopper has never had a team like this before.
The Falkner boys basketball coach has four players averaging between 10.1 and 11.8 points per game. It’s the kind of offensive balance coaches love to preach about but don’t always get.
Senior Darren Binkley is the one averaging 11.8 ppg. He’s followed closely by sophomore Chris Nunley (11.6 ppg), senior Hunter Griffin (10.7 ppg) and sophomore Elijah Mauney (10.1 ppg). And senior Rodrigo Ruedas scores 8.0 ppg.
“I definitely haven’t coached, and I don’t think I’ve ever been around, such a balanced team like this,” Hopper said. “We’ve had several teams try to face guard our shooters, like with Binkley, and box-and-one or whatever, and that really just doesn’t work.”
The wealth-spreading has led Falkner to a 16-8 record, its first winning season since 2018-19, when Hopper came on board as head coach. The Eagles will be the No. 3 seed in the Division 1-1A tournament, having lost a tie-breaker to Wheeler.
Falkner has a strong senior core with Binkley, Griffin, Ruedas and sixth man Aidan Quinn. They’ve meshed well with the sophomores. Nunley and Griffin, for example, share point guard duties.
“Griffin’s having to play almost all five spots at times,” Hopper said. “Nunley, he’s broken out a lot and taken control of some games when he needs to. He got his head right, and very good defensively. He could be a big-time scorer, but he doesn’t really have to play that role on this team this year.”
Nunley is listed at just 5-foot-4, but that hasn’t been a big limitation. He has a knack for getting to the free throw line. His 130 attempts are by far the most on the team, and he’s making them at a 68% clip.
“I don’t know how he does it, but he does,” Hopper said.
Ruedas is a fourth-year starter who has played different roles over the years. He, Griffin and senior Logan Wilbanks – who has missed most of the season with injury – are team captains.
Binkley is the Eagles’ best marksman, shooting 41% from 3-point range. He joined the team as a freshman, and the rest of the senior group has been with Hopper since they were in eighth grade.
The Eagles went 14-16 last season, dropping four of their last five games. They’re on a much better track this year, having won five in a row, including a 65-62 victory over 4A school North Pontotoc on Monday.
Three more regular season games remain – all on the road.
“We’ve won some games that maybe other people didn’t expect us to win. That’s given us a ton of confidence,” Hopper said. “… We’re playing good, and we’ll play some road games, almost looking like a playoff atmosphere. I think that’ll be good for us and give us confidence going into the division tournament.”
