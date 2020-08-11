FALKNER • Falkner’s football program took a hit last week from the coronavirus.
With three players having tested positive for COVID-19, the Eagles were forced to close down workouts for two weeks. A total of 31 players, from both junior high and high school, and the entire coaching staff are subjected to a 14-day quarantine.
“We had a player go get tested on Tuesday, following their workout on Monday,” said Falkner High School principal Jennifer Stroupe. “We looked at the close contacts between the players and had a few more players go get tested. They did the rapid tests, and we had two come back positive. The boy who tested on Tuesday just got his results back yesterday, and he was positive as well.”
Falkner football held a voluntary workout last Monday, where all 31 players were exposed to the virus. The prevailing thought is that one or more of the positive cases arrived to the workout showing no symptoms and had contracted the virus before the team’s gathering.
Schools in the North Tippah School District did not open until last Thursday. According to NTSD Superintendent Scott Smith, none of the affected players or coaches have reported to campus for instruction or workouts.
According to a recent update from the Mississippi High School Athletic Association, fall camp for football can begin next Monday. Smith said the Eagles should be able to get back on the field a day later.
“We’ve followed the guidelines set out for us by the Mississippi Department of Health and the CDC,” said Smith. “We contacted Dr. (Paul) Byers, who is an epidemiologist, and he is the one who suggested to us to place all the players who were at the workout on Monday in a 14-day quarantine.”
Falkner is scheduled to begin its 2020 campaign on Thursday, Sept. 3, at home against Potts Camp.