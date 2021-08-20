• Three-year starter at QB; helping the defense this year at LB.
Paden Nance, RB/DB, Sr.
• Missed last season due to injury; steps into big role on offense.
Brayden Moore, RB/LB, So.
• Expected to make a big jump in second year as a starter.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Chris Smith, an assistant at Ripley Middle School for six years with Jeff Anglin, has joined the staff as a defensive assistant. Buck Prather also will be plugged in as the wide receivers coach.
OFFENSE
A young Eagles squad scored just three touchdowns (18 points) all season a year ago and was shut out six times.
An extra year of experience should help returning quarterback Benton Hopkins (Sr.).
Hopkins will have another youthful room of running backs, like Paden Nance (Sr.), Brayden Moore (So.) and Wyatt Gray (Fr.).
First-year players Rod Ruedas (Jr.), Chris Nunley (Fr.) and Miles Mitchell (Fr.) make up the receiving corps. Ruedas has been a starter in basketball for the last two seasons but is giving football a try.
Falkner replaces all five linemen and will move Ashton Matthews (Jr.) from wide receiver to the trenches.
DEFENSE
Logan Wilbanks (Jr.) and Matthews are looking to be starters at defensive end, while John Thomas Swinford (Sr.) will play nose tackle in the 3-3 stack look.
Hopkins leads the linebackers along with Kane Floyd (So.) and Moore in the mix there.
In the secondary, Joseph Swinford (So.) returns with a year of experience in the back end. Nunley and Mitchell will also see time here.
SPECIAL TEAMS
All kicking and punting duties were up in the air heading into fall camp. Joseph Swinford is the only player with kickoff return experience.
X-FACTOR
More than 75% of Falkner’s roster is sophomores or freshman. The youth has some talent but is still green to the high school level. The kids along the offensive and defensive lines will need to take the biggest jump this season.
COACH SPEAK
“In the spring, they had a little bit more spirit about them, a little more fight. I was pretty pleased with that overall.” – Jeff Anglin