AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-1A
2021 record: 2-8, 2-5 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Jeff Anglin (3rd year)
3 Players to Watch
Chris Nunley
RB/DB, So.
• Most electric offensive weapon returns after standout freshman season.
Gavin Wooley
QB/LB, So.
• Second-year starter as the signal caller; will play defense this season.
Kane Floyd
RB/WR/LB, Jr.
• Do-it-all athlete who has as much experience as anybody on the team.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Jeff Anglin began his tenure 0-14 at Falkner before picking up his first career win in 2021. Anglin will be more involved on both offense and defense this season after last year’s defensive coordinator Brad Barnes left to take over the school’s volleyball program.
OFFENSE
After scoring just 18 total points in all of 2020, the Eagles improved last season (13.7 ppg) but were still held down in large part because of youth up front. The Eagles return three starting linemen in Easton Newby (Jr.), Payton Matthews (Jr.) and Jaxon McDaniel (So.). Anglin is very high on freshmen Shawn Wilbanks and Ethan Barber.
Gavin Wooley (So.) returns at quarterback after being thrown in the fire as a freshman. His running mate, Chris Nunley (So.), returns as the team’s home run threat from the backfield.
Anglin’s goal is to be more balanced this year, which will be aided by a wide receiver room led by Keaton Boler (Jr.), Gael Meza (Jr.) and Myles Mitchell (So.).
DEFENSE
With more input from Anglin, Falkner’s defense will give more looks in formation this season after giving up 37.2 points per game a year ago.
It starts up front with Logan Wilbanks (Sr.) and Brady Bostick (Jr.) boosting the defensive line.
At linebacker, Darren Binkley (Sr.) is trading his basketball shoes for cleats to help bring some age to the defense. Wyatt McDaniel (Jr.), Dylan Byrd (Sr.) and Wooley will also be in the rotation.
Mitchell, Nunley and Floyd lead the secondary.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Floyd and Wyatt McDaniel will handle the punting and kicking duties, respectively. Nunley, Mitchell and Floyd will split responsibilities in the return game.
X-FACTOR
The Eagles have been extremely young over the past two seasons. After losing just two seniors from last year’s squad, now is the time to start showing the maturity they’ve lacked for a while.
COACH SPEAK
“I feel a lot better about this group. I think they’re sick of losing, so they’ve really bought in because they really want to win.” - Jeff Anglin
