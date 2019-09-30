Falkner’s first win of the season couldn’t have come at a better time.
The Eagles beat Ashland, 42-26, on Friday in the Division 1-1A opener for both teams. Ashland led 26-20 entering the fourth quarter, but Falkner followed with three touchdowns to secure the game.
Falkner (1-3) entered the game winless after dropping all three of the non-division games on its schedule, to Northpoint Christian (2-4), Walnut (5-1), and Alcorn Central (3-3).
“I was glad that the guys were able to bounce back from a learning period early in the season,” Falkner coach Ty Priest said. “This is a building season. To see them respond to the early losses well, that meant a lot.”
The game was back-and-forth for the first three quarters, and Ashland led by six in the fourth quarter. Priest started sophomore Benton Hopkins at quarterback, and he threw two touchdowns before suffering an ankle injury in the third quarter.
When Hopkins went down, senior receiver Cody Johnson stepped in and really opened things up for the offense and the run game.
Johnson soon threw a touchdown to tie the game at 26, then ran for the 27-yard game-winner before the offense added a two-point conversion.
Late in the game, Falkner scored on a pick-6.
“We’ve been swapping back and forth between a few quarterbacks all season and running a double scheme trying to spread the ball out,” Priest said. “Hopkins went down and I put Cody in and he’s a little more elusive and was able to run the read option a little better at that moment.”
Falkner’s offense has steadily improved this season. In the three non-division losses, the Eagles scored 0, 6, and 19 points, but Priest has seen the offense open up and have more success in each following week.
That was evident with the Eagles’ four passing touchdowns on Friday.
“We are trying to put together the pieces to the puzzle,” Priest said. “I like the continuous building and improvement, but I’m still not satisfied and I don’t think the guys are either.”
Falkner will try to put a winning streak together this week as the Eagles travel to Myrtle (1-4, 0-1).