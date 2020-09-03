FALKNER • Potts Camp and Falkner get the honors of kicking off the 2020 football season for the area’s members of the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) tonight.
The Falkner Eagles are kicking off the Jeff Anglin era after finishing last season 2-8 and missing the Class 1A playoffs.
“I just hope to see them execute,” said Anglin. “Execute the plays and try to eliminate the mistakes.
“I know we will make a few, but I just want us to come out firing and compete.”
The Potts Camp Cardinals went 5-6 with a first-round exit in the Class 2A playoffs a season ago.
Quarterback Joshua Blake returns to helm the offense after leading the team in rushing last season with 864 yards and 14 total touchdowns. Blake and the rest of the skill players will depend on their unit up front for their success.
“We would like for our offense to click as fast as possible,” said Potts Camp coach Darrow Anderson. “If we can get our line blocking, I feel like we will be all right.”
Falkner will lean on senior running back Zion Grizzard, a three-year starter at the position, at least for this first game.
“We are going to test his legs out, but I know they will be keying on him. We will have to see how it goes when we get there,” said Anglin.
The rest of the area’s teams will kick off Friday.