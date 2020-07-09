Harrison Fancher finds himself leading the basketball program for which he played a mere five years ago.
Fancher was recently approved as head coach for Belmont, from which he graduated in 2015. He replaces Jon Harrison, who took a job at Fultondale in Birmingham, Alabama.
Harrison was head coach for just one season, which means most of Belmont’s current roster played for Guy Gardner, who was Fancher’s coach as well. That should help with continuity of philosophy.
“We like to play a fast brand of basketball,” Fancher said. “Obviously at Belmont we’re going to be undersized, so we’ve got to utilize the 3-point line. But we have to find that happy medium of not relying on it too much, but also using it to the best of our ability.”
Belmont went 9-19 last season and lost in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs.
After graduating from Belmont, Fancher played at Blue Mountain College. He then took the head girls job at Tremont last season. The Lady Eagles, who lost all five starters from the previous season, went 1-25.
“It was a great learning experience,” Fancher said. “It really taught me a lot about myself, a lot about the kind of coach I want to be in the future.”
Following the season, Fancher, 23, initially accepted a job as boys and girls assistant coach at Tishomingo County. But when the Belmont position came open, the opportunity to return home was too good to pass up.
“It’s exciting because I know these kids, and they know who I am, and I know what they can do. It is a little different going back home, but being away for a year, that let me know that this is where I want to be. Belmont’s the place for me.”
Tremont boys coach Brady Ramey will take over the girls program as well.