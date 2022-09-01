WALNUT – For the second week in a row, Walnut got off to a fast start behind Kemarrian Gray.
The sophomore running back scored three of his four touchdowns in the first half as the Wildcats (2-0) claimed their fourth straight Joe Bowl with a 36-8 victory over Falkner on Thursday night.
It’s been a coming out party for Gray, who after totaling 141 yards and four TDs on 19 carries against Falkner (0-2), is up to 272 rushing yards and seven TDs through two weeks.
“I feel like I’ve just been working hard all summer just to do this,” Gray said. “I’m just going to try to continue to do it.”
Gray scored on a 3-yard run on the opening possession and added the conversion attempt for an 8-0 lead.
Walnut’s defense stood strong with a turnover on downs, setting up a nine-play, 65-yard drive, capped by a 12-yard TD pass from Drew Jackson to Trent Braddock. Gray added his second conversion rush to make it 16-0.
On Falkner’s second drive, Zyler Clifton came away with a strip sack inside the Eagles’ 10, and Gray punched in a 1-yard score three plays later for a 24-0 lead with 2:17 left in the first quarter.
“We talked about it with Ashland and Falkner, we wanted to pop the bubble and let the air out of the balloon,” Walnut head coach John Meeks said. “… We wanted to make a statement really early and try to get control of things because if you let them linger, they’re good enough to get you.”
Gray finished the first half with a 9-yard TD run for a 30-0 lead at the break. He added a 20-yard score on a reverse late in the third quarter to start the running clock.
Falkner got on the board in the fourth with a 22-yard TD connection between Gavin Wooley to Keaton Boler.
The Eagles turned the ball over four times, including three times in the first half to put them in a bind.
“We came out flat in that first quarter,” said third-year Falkner head coach Jeff Anglin. “I don’t know what it is, but I’m going to figure it out and go back to the grinding stone come Monday.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: Down 24-0, Falkner was deep in Walnut territory before Jack Leak intercepted Falkner’s Kane Floyd in the end zone to crush any hopes of a comeback.
Point Man: Gray is averaging 8.5 yards per carry though two weeks of the season.
Talking Point: “This game doesn’t put you in the playoffs, it doesn’t put you out of the playoffs, but it does make life easier around town, but that doesn’t really matter in the grand scheme of things.” – Walnut coach John Meeks
Notes
• Walnut totaled 324 yards of offense to Falkner’s 124.
• Cayden Armstrong had three solo sacks for the Wildcats.
• Next week, Falkner travels to Alcorn Central, while Walnut hosts Middleton (Tenn).
