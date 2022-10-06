ELLISTOWN • East Union came out firing on all cylinders offensively as they ran out to an early lead and went on to defeat Walnut 47-20 in 1-2A football.
The Urchins scored 21 point in the first quarter and added 20 more in the second to take a comfortable lead for the remainder of the contest.
East Union decided to roll the dice to start the game and went with the onside kick attempt. It worked perfectly and the Urchins recovered at the Walnut 46.
"They (kickoff team) felt confident about it, wanted something to get themselves going and I thought we might steal one from them, fortunately it worked out for us," East Union coach Brandon Cherry said.
Luke McVey ran 40 yards on the first play from scrimmage and then scored the first touchdown on the next play on his six yard run. Drew Hollimon added the kick and East Union led 7-0 with 11:27 still on the clock.
Hollimon scored the second Urchin touchdown on his 73-yard run on a first and 26 at the East Union 27.
Hollimon and McVey hooked up via the pass and catch route for the third score of the game on a play that covered 71 yards for a 21-0 lead that they later held as the quarter ended.
McVey made a tremendous run on a third and 13 in the second quarter as he hit the seam and raced 94 yards for his third score of the night.
Ben Basil caught a seven yard pass from Hollimon for the next score after a bad snap on a punt set the Urchins up at the Wildcat six.
The final score of the first half for East Union came at the 3:12 mark as Hollimon hit Daniel Whitfield on a 26-yard TD pass to hand the Urchins a 41-0 lead.
Walnut scored just before the half as Kemarrion Gray caught a Drew Jackson pass of 26 yards and the teams went to intermission with East Union up 41-6.
East Union's final score came on Riley Williams' 85 yard kickoff return to start the second half to put the Urchins ahead 47-6.
Jackson ran four yards for a score and later threw eight yards to Jack Leak for the final Wildcat score.
McVey finished his night with nine rushes for 153 yards and two touchdowns plus a 71-yard TD reception.
Hollimon was 4 of 7 passing for 101 yards and three touchdowns.
East Union improved to 2-5 overall, 2-0 in division while Walnut slipped to 3-4 overall, 0-2 in division.
Extra Points
Turning Point: East Union opened the game with an onside kick and recovered the ball at the Walnut 46. Two plays later the Urchins scored their first touchdown and added five more in the half.
Point Men: Luke McVey scored touchdowns on runs of 6 and 94 yards plus a 71-yard TD pass reception. Drew Hollimon ran for one touchdown of 73 yards while throwing for touchdowns on passes of 71, 7 and 26 yards.
Talking Point: "Luke and Drew are both kinda coming into their own right now, but I'm probably more proud of my little offensive line that is there in front of them and how well they have done because they are five guys that have never started before. Even though two of them are seniors, this is their first year to start a high school football game and they have jelled to the point that we are giving Drew time to get out there to our receivers." East Union coach Brandon Cherry
Notes
• East Union scored three touchdowns during the first quarter in less than seven minutes to go up 21-0 early.
• Walnut quarterback Drew Jackson threw touchdown passes of 26 and 8 yards and also ran for a third score on his four yard scamper.
• Next week, East Union travels to Myrtle while Walnut hosts Belmont.
