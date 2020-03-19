Mississippi’s high school powerlifting championships are in peril.
The sport was scheduled to crown its champions April 17-18 in Jackson, but the odds of that happening have shrunk. The Mississippi High School Activities Association announced Monday that all athletic competition is suspended until at least March 29 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Even if school and athletics resume at that point, it’s going to be challenging to hold the powerlifting championships, especially since not all the North and South meets have been held yet.
“It’s going to depend on the ability of the venue to be ready,” said Perry Liles, the longtime state meet director. “And also a problem we have is about five or six North and South half championships have not occurred yet. You’d have to have those first, then give them a couple of weeks.”
Powerlifting meets can’t be held too close together because of the recovery and training required for athletes. For example, the Class I North half meet was held March 5, a full six weeks before the scheduled state meet.
For lifters who haven’t yet had a North or South half meet, a compressed schedule would not be ideal – especially after so much time off.
“No. 1, powerlifting – just like any sport, but I would say even more so – is a sport that you’re going to lose your ability to compete in very quickly,” East Union coach Scott Duley said. “You’ve got to be in that weight room two or three or four days a week. … My big concern talking about powerlifting with this much time off at this particular juncture in the season is injury.”
East Union’s girls – who have won four-straight state titles – won the Class I North half meet. The boys finished third in the Class 2A meet on Feb. 29.
“By the time that we get back to school – best-case scenario – it will have been about 26 days since we touched weights. And that’s best case,” Duley said. “That’s bad.”
And since athletes aren’t allowed to use school facilities right now, options for staying in lifting shape are severely limited. East Union is close to New Albany, but as Duley said, “We do not have a place where you can go and just put weight on the bar and lift, even in New Albany.”
Assuming competition can resume and the championships contested, the big question becomes where to hold them. If the dates have to change, then the Mississippi Coliseum might not be available.
Liles said multiple schools could host the championships. Erik Stensaas, the assistant state meet director, said the state meet might also have to be stretched out beyond two days.
“It can definitely be done,” Duley said, “and I think it can be done at the local school level, if you don’t want 3,500, 4,500 people in the Coliseum with the restrictions that seem to be in place. At the same time, when the CDC says no gatherings of more than 50 for the next eight weeks, well, that pushes us to the end of school.”
If the dates are changed, then spring football becomes an issue. Several schools, including East Union, have scheduled spring football to start the week of April 20 – right after the state meet.
“Your football coaches, if they have to choose between football and powerlifting, they’re going to choose football. It’s just a no-brainer,” Duley said.
The MHSAA will meet again on March 30 to reassess the coronavirus situation and will decide whether to resume competition. Until then, the fate of the powerlifting state meet is up in the air.
As Stensaas said, “I really don’t know what’s going to happen.”