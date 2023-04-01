TUPELO – Fear has never been a factor for Mikayla Riley.
To watch her play basketball is to see someone whose demeanor is the same in the tense final seconds as it is at the opening tip. That trait has come in quite handy for Riley, never more so than this past season.
The Tupelo senior averaged 17.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, and she led the Lady Wave to the Class 6A state championship game. The 5-foot-10 guard is the 2022-23 Daily Journal Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
“I feel like I am great under pressure,” Riley said. “… If you put me at the free throw line, I’m going to knock shots down. You put the ball in my hand, I’m going to do what I’ve got to do.”
A good example: In the state semifinals against Biloxi, Tupelo was clinging to a one-point halftime lead. Then Riley scored 19 points in the second half, and the Lady Wave pulled away for a 56-45 win.
“The one thing about her, nothing ever rattles her,” Tupelo coach Matt Justice said. “That’s probably her strongest point that I can think of her in her entire career that’s maybe different from other players that I’ve coached. There was never a shot too big for her.”
Riley’s self-confidence has been bolstered by her experience. She’s been a starter since her freshman season, and it hasn’t always been a smooth road. Riley tore her ACL late in her sophomore season – it’s the kind of injury that can mess with a player’s head long after it’s healed.
Riley was initially cautious upon returning to the court, but that trepidation didn’t last long.
“I really forget I tore my ACL sometimes,” she said. “I feel better than I was before, in better shape mentally and physically.”
Injuries affected Riley in a different way this season. Starters Lamarah Cleaves and Jade Rucker both suffered season-ending knee injuries early on, but the Lady Wave were able to adjust and kept winning. Riley had a big hand in that.
“She’s always been a scorer, but her leadership really had to take on a bigger role this year, because some of the ones that were leading were injured,” Justice said. “She had to lead in practice, and she did a really good job this year of taking that role and not letting us take those hits from injuries and let that get to us.”