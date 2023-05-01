INGOMAR • Hamilton got off the bus swinging the bats, scoring four runs as they resumed their rain-delayed game with Ingomar and those runs secured the 10-7 win.
Rain halted play on Saturday in the top of the fifth with Hamilton holding a narrow 6-4 lead, but thanks to catcher Abigail Gill plus the batters before and after her, Madison Mitchell and Heidi Bigham, the Lady Lions stretched their lead to 10-4 in Monday's resumption.
"It was real big, if not, we get beat," Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said of the crucial fifth inning. "When we got off the bus, we told them we wanted three runs first inning (fifth), messed around and got four, which we will always take that extra one."
Gill delivered the crippling blow during the fifth as she hit a triple in the gap that scored two runs.
Mitchell had hit into a fielders choice with bases loaded to score the first run in the frame and Bigham followed with a groundout RBI to score Gill.
"She has done that her whole career," Loague said of Gill's clutch hitting. "She's a junior and if there's anyone that I want at the plate in that situation, it's her, because nothing phases her. That was big."
Gill had delivered another big hit on Saturday as she came up with bases loaded and drove in two runs with her single while a third run also scored on the play after an error.
Those runs allowed Hamilton to erase a 2-0 Ingomar lead and take the lead for good at 3-2.
Cadie Jo Byrd had given the Lady Falcons the lead with her 2-RBI double in the first.
Hamilton added two runs in the third and a solo run in the fourth to take the 6-2 lead.
Ingomar closed the gap to 6-4 in the bottom of the fourth as Tyranni Jones tripled to drive in two runs, but was thrown out at the plate trying to stretch it into an inside-the-park homer.
The Lady Falcons picked up two runs in the sixth off RBI from Daylen Grisham and Jones then scored their final run of the game and the season in the seventh as Kaylee Crawford singled in the seventh run.
EXTRA BASES
Big Inning: Hamilton's fifth inning was the difference as Abigail Gill provided the 2-RBI triple plus RBI from Madison Mitchell and Heidi Bigham gave the Lady Lions the 10-4 lead.
Big Stat: Gill went 2 for 5 in the contest, but had four RBIs along with her triple.
Coach Speak: "Hamilton is a good hitting team, they always have been. It's hard to beat a team like that, my girls did all I could ask of them." - Ingomar coach Bailey Montgomery
