MOOREVILLE – Bases loaded with Jud Files at the plate – that’s just asking for trouble.
The sophomore center fielder had eight RBIs on Friday afternoon, and Mooreville took firm control of the Division 2-4A race with a 12-2 win over No. 9-ranked Pontotoc in five innings.
Files stepped to the dish with the bags full three times, and he came through with a sac fly, a grand slam and a three-run double.
“He’s known for his pitching. … But I’m telling you, the kid can play outfield and he can hit, too,” Mooreville coach Derek Thompson said.
The Troopers (14-5, 6-0) were leading 4-2 in the fourth when Files hit his grand slam, a towering shot to right-center field.
“I was actually sitting curveball first pitch and it kind of surprised me with the fastball,” Files said. “When he threw it for a ball, I was like, he’s got to throw another fastball. So I was sitting on it, and he put it right there.”
The Mississippi State commit tried to end the game in the fifth. His drive to left hit the wall, bringing in three runs to make it 11-2.
J.W. Armistead then invoked the mercy rule by driving Files home with a single.
With the win, the Troopers hold a two-game lead in the division. They also beat Pontotoc (10-6, 4-2) on Tuesday, 11-1.
“It’s a huge win for us. It puts us at the top of the division and shows that we can play,” Files said.
Armistead (4-0) overcame some early control issues to earn the win on the mound. He allowed four hits and walked one in five innings, and he induced 10 groundball outs versus one flyout.
“That fastball just runs in and sinks, and he gets a lot of ground balls, and our infielders are pretty good,” Thompson said.
Brice Deaton (2-1) took the loss.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Taylor Hussey led off the fourth with a single, and the next two batters walked to set the table for Files’ home run.
Big Stat: Pontotoc pitchers issued five walks and hit four batters.
Coach Speak: “I’m trying to make my guys understand, we put nine runners on base today, and they scored 12. A good team’s going to score those base runners.” – Pontotoc coach Josh Dowdy.