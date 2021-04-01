SPRINGVILLE • Hunter Bagwell hadn’t given up a run all year, but someone forgot to remind Mooreville’s Jud Files.
Files slapped a hanging curveball on a 1-2 count over the left field wall off Bagwell for a leadoff home run to spark the Troopers to a 10-3 win over Division 2-4A foe South Pontotoc on Thursday night.
“I was sitting on curveball and whenever he hung it, my eyes got real big,” Files said. “It gave the rest of our team confidence that we could hit. To lead off with just a hard hit, much less a home run, it just gives a fire to the rest of the team.”
The roundtripper ignited what turned out to be a four-run first inning for Mooreville (11-5, 4-0) after Mason McMillin hit an RBI double, followed by an RBI single from Mason Gillentine and sacrifice fly from Ben O’Neal.
The Troopers added to their lead with another RBI single from Gillentine in the third and an error in the fifth for a 6-0 lead.
Mooreville starter J.W. Armistead was solid from the mound before running into some trouble in the fifth, loading the bases with one out, where shortstop Jacob Scott turned a 6-3 double play to end the threat.
“It was deflating. We had to score in that inning to give ourself a chance,” South Pontotoc head coach Jeff Harmon said.
Armistead picked up the win, throwing 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits, striking out three and walking four.
“This is the first game we’ve got to where we could run his count up, and he got to that 95- to 100-pitch mark and he kind of ran out of gas, and that’s not his fault, but he competed in the zone.” said Mooreville head coach Derek Thompson.
South Pontotoc (12-5, 1-3) scored all three of its runs in the sixth on an RBI single from Chase Long, a sacrifice fly from Jackson Rodgers and a single from Hayes Gregory.
Long and Gregory each had two hits. Luke Carpenter was 3 for 4 from the plate with three runs scored for Mooreville.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Mooreville plated four runs on five free passes in the sixth for a 10-0 lead.
Big Stat: Bagwell had given up just five hits in 22 2/3 innings coming into Thursday night.
Coach Speak: “I really thought when Files hit the home run that it gave a boost to our guys and really took the air out of their guys.” – Thompson