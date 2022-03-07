Biggersville girls

Biggersville's girls won the Class 1A state title and finished No. 5 in the final Daily Journal rankings.

 Bob Smith

DAILY JOURNAL BASKETBALL RANKINGS

GIRLS

Team (Class) | W-L | Pvs

1. Tupelo (6A) | 24-7 | 2

2. Belmont (2A) | 27-6 | 5

3. Tishomingo Co. (4A) | 31-4 | 7

4. Pontotoc (4A) | 29-4 | 1

5. Biggersville (1A) | 29-2 | 6

6. Booneville (3A) | 29-2 | 9

7. Calhoun City (2A) | 28-2 | 3

8. Ingomar (1A) | 31-5 | 4

9. Ripley (4A) | 21-10 | NR

10. West Union (1A) | 21-11 | NR

BOYS

Team (Class) | W-L | Pvs

1. Tupelo (6A) | 25-4 | 2

2. Starkville (6A) | 22-6 | 1

3. Biggersville (1A) | 29-2 | 3

4. Booneville (3A) | 27-5 | 6

5. H.W. Byers (1A) | 22-5 | 5

6. Pine Grove (2A) | 24-8 | NR

7. New Albany (4A) | 26-6 | 8

8. Baldwyn (2A) | 22-4 | 4

9. Saltillo (5A) | 22-8 | 7

10. Pontotoc (4A) | 17-14 | 9

