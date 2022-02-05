Behind a second-half offensive attack the Lady Eagles held off Lafayette 3-2 to claim the MHSAA Class 5A state championship at Brandon’s Bulldog Stadium on Saturday.
It’s the first state title in 5A for Florence (22-1), the school's second-straight soccer state championship (won Class 4A last season) and sixth state title overall.
“Told the girls to settle down and play our game. Second half we played like we should’ve started and was able to hold them off at the end,” said Florence coach Bill Hood. “It was a typical nervous state championship game between two really good teams and fortunate we came out on top.”
Lafayette scored first as Caroline Perkins scored off a free kick with 18 minutes left in the first half to give the Lady Commodores a 1-0 lead.
Florence tied the game up at 1-1 less than two minutes later as Southern Miss signee Shaelynn Quick scored off a corner kick.
The Lady Eagles took a 2-1 lead four minutes into the second half as Christina Guzman scored off a pass from Quick.
Quick was named the game’s most valuable player.
“Coach Hood asked us at halftime what we wanted to do? And we all said we wanted to win,” Quick said. “Second half we pressed up the field with our attack and that’s what got us our goals and chances. It feels great to go back to back and winning it my senior year.”
Florence extended its lead to 3-1 as Addie Grace Barnard scored off a corner kick with just over 27 minutes left in the second half.
Lafayette cut the lead down to 3-2 as Hudson Lindsay scored on a penalty with just under 19 minutes left in the second half.
The Lady Commodores had chances to tie the game, but a Caroline Perkins shot with about six minutes left hit the cross bar and a Julia Perkins shot also hit the side bar about a minute later.
“Lafayette pushed us to the very end. They pressed us and we had to deal with it, and they were tough,” Hood said. “Shae has been a starter since the seventh grader and has progressed each year and it’s been fantastic to watch her get better and grow.”
Lafayette finished the season 18-4.
“Florence is just as talented as us and that was what a state championship should be and it lived up to it,” said Melinda Scruggs. “We gave up those goals, but had so many chances to tie the game and shots wouldn’t fall our way.”