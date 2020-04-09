Stay updated right here as the high school football coaching carousel turns in Northeast Mississippi this offseason:
Bruce - Clint Faust fired; Jamaal Jackson hired Dec. 10
Calhoun City - Chad White resigns to take assistant role at Ripley March 4; M.D. Jennings promoted to head coach March 30.
*East Union - Kevin Walton resigns April 7.
Hatley - Ken Adams takes Mantachie job Jan. 21; Clint Adair hired March 10.
Mantachie - T.J. Seago resigns Dec. 9; Ken Adams hired Jan. 21.
*Nettleton - Ken Topps resigns to take a job at a 5A school March 30.
Ripley - Sam Hathorn resigns; Perry Liles hired Dec. 3.
Tishomingo - Jim McCay retires; Richard Russo hired April 2.
*Tupelo - Trent Hammond resigns to take New Albany defensive coordinator role April 6.
* - indicates job is currently open