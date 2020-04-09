Perry Liles

Perry Liles will take over as head football coach of the Ripley Tigers. Liles won 115 games and a state championship during his 10 years as Calhoun City’s head coach.

Stay updated right here as the high school football coaching carousel turns in Northeast Mississippi this offseason:

Bruce - Clint Faust fired; Jamaal Jackson hired Dec. 10

Calhoun City - Chad White resigns to take assistant role at Ripley March 4; M.D. Jennings promoted to head coach March 30. 

*East Union - Kevin Walton resigns April 7.

Hatley - Ken Adams takes Mantachie job Jan. 21; Clint Adair hired March 10.

Mantachie - T.J. Seago resigns Dec. 9; Ken Adams hired Jan. 21. 

*Nettleton - Ken Topps resigns to take a job at a 5A school March 30.

Ripley - Sam Hathorn resigns; Perry Liles hired Dec. 3.

Tishomingo - Jim McCay retires; Richard Russo hired April 2. 

*Tupelo - Trent Hammond resigns to take New Albany defensive coordinator role April 6. 

* - indicates job is currently open

