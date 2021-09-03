How to follow our week 2 high school football coverage Daily Journal Sep 3, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Shannon quarterback Jamarcus Shines had a huge game against Pontotoc, accounting for 321 yards and three touchdowns. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Welcome back for another season of our fun, informative high football preview show featuring Brad Locke and Dillon Barnes. The format remains the same this year. The guys will highlight three of the best matchups of the week in our area and make predictions. They also hand out the Double Trouble award — which spotlights the best two-punch performance by teammates from the previous week — at the end of each show. This week's featured matchups are: Nettleton vs. Mooreville, New Albany vs. Itawamba AHS and Booneville vs. Baldwyn. Be sure to follow @djournalpreps on Twitter and Facebook for more coverage and updates. Thanks to Pizza Doctor of Tupelo for fueling the show. Check them out in the Midtown Pointe shopping center or give them a call (662) 844-2600 to place your order. Welcome back for another week of high school football coverage from our preps coverage team.We'll have a complete list of area scores and recaps at djournal.com/sports/high-school later tonight as games conclude. Follow DJournal Preps on Facebook and Twitter for live coverage. High school sports High school football week 2 preview Brad Locke Check out the complete week 2 schedule. Take a look back at week 1 results. High school sports Daily Journal high school football rankings, Aug. 30 Brad Locke If you want preseason rankings, top area players to watch, team previews and more, here's you ultimate reference to get ready for the 2021 season: High school sports 2021 Northeast Mississippi High School Football Journal Daily Journal Catch new episodes of our high school sports podcast Prep Rally each Wednesday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Team Sport Prep Football Coverage Ranking Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists