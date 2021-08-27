djr-2020-11-21-sport-pontotoc-feature-arp3

The Daily Journal preps sports team will be scattered across Northeast Mississippi tonight to bring you week one high school football coverage.

We'll have a complete list of area scores and recaps at djournal.com/sports/high-school later tonight as games conclude. Follow DJournal Preps on Facebook and Twitter for live coverage.

First up, catch up on the complete week one schedule, if you haven't already. You may also want to read through our week 1 preview capsules

If you want preseason rankings, top area players to watch, team previews and more, here's you ultimate reference to get ready for the 2021 season:

Follow our team on Twitter for game updates from these matchups: 

Brad Locke | Tupelo at Lafayette

Dillon Barnes | Pontotoc at Shannon

Dennis Clayton | East Union at New Albany

Deon Blanchard | Itawamba AHS at Amory 

Catch new episodes of our high school sports podcast Prep Rally each Wednesday on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts.

