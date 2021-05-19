There will be high school football tonight at Saltillo High School.
The annual Northeast Mississippi Football Coaches Association All-Star Game will kick off at 6 p.m. It pits the North team versus the South team, both of which include players from the Daily Journal coverage area.
Biggersville’s Stan Platt, the 2020 Daily Journal Coach of the Year, will lead the North squad, while Tupelo Christian’s Shaune Holiday will coach the South.
The North roster includes players like Corinth’s Cayden Betts, a Daily Journal All-Area pick who rushed for 1,561 yards and 21 touchdowns last season.
The South features New Albany’s A.I. Nugent, who was the 2020 Daily Journal Two-Way Player of the Year, as well as prolific TCPS quarterback Khi Holiday.