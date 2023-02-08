djr-2022-08-20-sport-ths-ty-hardin-twp1

Tupelo head football coach Ty Hardin is not a fan of a rule change regarding what constitutes a defenseless player.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

A couple of area football coaches are wary about one of the notable rule changes recently made by the National Federation of State High School Associations.

brad.locke@journalinc.com

