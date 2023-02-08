A couple of area football coaches are wary about one of the notable rule changes recently made by the National Federation of State High School Associations.
In an effort to minimize risk of players being injured, the NFHS rules committee announced last week a tightening up of what defines a defenseless player. The addition to Rule 2-32-16 states that a defenseless player – a receiver or a defensive player making an interception – is one who is “forcefully contacted by an opponent that is not 1) incidental contact as a result of making a play on the ball, 2) initiated with open hands, or 3) an attempt to tackle by wrapping arm(s) around the receiver.”
Houston coach Baylor Dampeer said he doesn’t like giving game officials another judgment call, especially one that can result in a 15-yard penalty.
“Obviously pass interference is the main judgment call, and it’s always highly criticized and scrutinized. You’re kind of creating that same dynamic,” Dampeer said. “It’s tough to officiate anyway, so now having to make judgment calls on that, I don’t know.”
Tupelo coach Ty Hardin was more pointed in his criticism of the rule change.
“Personally, I don’t like the rule because I don’t think they’ll ever get it right,” he said.
The NCAA and NFL both have rules regarding defenseless players. But unlike high school teams, they have the advantage of instant replay and can review certain hits to determine the correct call. For instance, all targeting calls in college are automatically reviewed.
During the NFL’s winter meetings in December, there was a proposal to make all defenseless player penalties reviewable.
“The main thing, without having replay like they do in college and the pro game, I don’t know if you can get it right,” Dampeer said. “We’re not going to have that, so that’s a totally different dynamic that I think we’re jumping the gun on the rule itself. Safety-wise, it’s great, but actually implementing the rule is going to be tougher to do.”
Another rule change passed by the NFHS was the enforcement of offensive holding penalties. lf a hold is called behind the line of scrimmage, the penalty will be marked off from the line of scrimmage instead of from the spot of the foul.
For example, if an offense has the ball at the 50-yard line and a player is called for holding at his team’s own 45, the penalty would be stepped off from the 50 back to the offense’s own 40.
“I think it probably makes it right, because I think a lot of those (officials) don’t know where the hold went on anyway, where it pertains to the line of scrimmage,” Hardin said.
The NFHS said the rule change was made in an effort to maintain balance between offense and defense.
“I think it’ll be easier to interpret all the way around, if it’s going from the line of scrimmage and not from where you’re kind of guessing where the spot is,” Dampeer said. “It’ll be easier to officiate.”