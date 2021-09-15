A handful of high school football games have been moved up due to incoming inclement weather.

Thunderstorms are forecast for Friday, which caused Caledonia to move its homecoming game against Nettleton up to tonight.

Also playing tonight: Hatley at Belmont and Pontotoc at Saltillo.

As of Wednesday afternoon, all other area games were still scheduled for Friday.

brad.locke@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus