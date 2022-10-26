It’s playoff time.
Playoffs for schools in the MAIS start this week in Classes 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A. This week is the last week of the regular season for MHSAA schools in Classes 4A, 3A and 2A. Here are the playoff scenarios for schools in those classifications.
CLASS 4A
Division 1-4A
• Itawamba AHS has clinched the No. 1 seed.
• If Shannon beats Caledonia on Thursday, then Shannon is the No. 2 seed, Corinth the No. 3 seed and Caledonia the No. 4 seed.
• If Caledonia beats Shannon by seven or more points, then Caledonia is the No. 2 seed, Shannon the No. 3 seed and Corinth the No. 4 seed.
Division 2-4A
• If Houston beats New Albany and Ripley beats Pontotoc on Thursday, then Houston is the No. 1 seed, Ripley the No. 2 seed, New Albany the No. 3 seed and Pontotoc the No. 4 seed.
• If Houston beats New Albany and Pontotoc beats Ripley by five or more points, then Houston is the No. 1 seed, New Albany is the No. 2 seed, Pontotoc the No. 3 seed and Ripley the No. 4 seed.
• If New Albany beats Houston by four points or less and Ripley beats Pontotoc, then Houston is the No. 1 seed, New Albany the No. 2 seed, Ripley the No. 3 seed and Pontotoc the No. 4 seed.
• If New Albany beats Houston between five and 11 points, then New Albany is the No. 1 seed, Houston the No. 2 seed, and the winner of the Ripley-Pontotoc game will be the No. 3 seed and loser the No. 4 seed.
• If New Albany beats Houston by 12 points or more and Ripley beats Pontotoc, then New Albany is the No. 1 seed, Ripley the No. 2 seed, Houston the No. 3 seed and Pontotoc the No. 4 seed.
• If New Albany beats Houston by 12 points or more and Pontotoc beats Ripley, then New Albany is the No. 1 seed, Houston the No. 2 seed, Pontotoc the No. 3 seed and Ripley the No. 4 seed.
CLASS 3A
Division 1-3A
• Kossuth has clinched the No. 1 seed, and Water Valley has clinched the No. 2 seed.
• The winner of the Booneville-Mantachie game on Friday will be the No. 3 seed and the loser will be the No. 4 seed.
Division 4-3A
• Amory has clinched the No. 1 seed, and Nettleton has clinched the No. 4 seed.
• The winner of the Aberdeen-Noxubee County game on Friday will be the No. 2 seed and the loser is the No. 3 seed.
CLASS 2A
Division 1-2A
• The winner of the Baldwyn-East Union game on Thursday will be the No. 1 seed and the loser will be the No. 2 seed.
• Belmont has clinched the No. 3 seed.
• The winner of the Potts Camp-Walnut game on Thursday will be the No. 4 seed.
Division 2-2A
• Eupora has clinched the No. 1 seed.
• The winner of the Calhoun City-Choctaw County game on Thursday will be the No. 2 seed and the loser will be the No. 3 seed.
• The winner of the East Webster-Bruce game on Thursday will be the No. 4 seed.
