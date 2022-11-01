With MHSAA football playoffs starting this week for teams in Classes 4A, 3A and 2A along with all classifications in the MAIS, here are the playoff scenarios for MHSAA teams in Classes 6A, 5A and 1A.
CLASS 6A
Division 2-6A
• Tupelo has clinched the No. 1 seed.
• If Clinton beats Murrah on Thursday, then it will be the No. 2 seed.
• If Oxford beats Madison Central, Starkville beats Grenada and Tupelo beats Germantown on Thursday, then Oxford is the No. 3 seed and Madison Central is the No. 4 seed.
• If Germantown wins, Oxford wins and Starkville beats Grenada on Thursday, then Madison Central is the No. 3 seed and Starkville is the No. 4 seed.
• If Tupelo, Madison Central and Starkville all win, then Madison Central is the No. 3 seed and Starkville is the No. 4 seed.
• If Starkville loses and Oxford wins, then Oxford is the No. 3 seed and Madison Central is the No. 4 seed.
• If Madison Central wins and Starkville loses, then Madison Central is the No. 3 seed and Starkville is the No. 4 seed.
• If Germantown and Oxford both win and Starkville loses, then Oxford is the No. 3 seed and Madison Central is the No. 4 seed.
• If Germantown, Madison Central and Starkville all win, then Madison Central is the No. 3 seed and Starkville is the No. 4 seed.
• If Germantown wins and Oxford and Starkville both lose, then Madison Central is the No. 3 seed and Germantown is the No. 4 seed.
CLASS 5A
Division 1-5A
• If West Point beats Columbus and Lafayette beats Lake Cormorant on Thursday, then West Point is the No. 1 seed, Lafayette the No. 2 seed and Columbus the No. 3 seed.
• If Lafayette loses and Columbus wins, then Columbus is the No. 1 seed, West Point the No. 2 seed and Lafayette is the No. 3 seed.
• If Lake Cormorant wins, it is the No. 4 seed.
• If Lake Cormorant loses, Cleveland Central beats Greenville and New Hope beats Saltillo, then Cleveland Central is the No. 4 seed.
CLASS 1A
Division 1-1A
• Biggersville has clinched the No. 1 seed and Okolona has clinched the No. 2 seed.
• If Smithville and Okolona both win Thursday, then Ashland is the No. 3 seed and Smithville is the No. 4 seed.
• If Smithville beats Thrasher and Falkner beats Okolona, then Smithville is the No. 3 seed and Falkner is the No. 4 seed.
• If Ashland beats Biggersville and Smithville wins, then Ashland is the No. 3 and Smithville is the No. 4 seed.
• If Thrasher wins and Falkner loses, then Thrasher is the No. 3 seed and Ashland is the No. 4 seed.
• If Falkner and Thrasher both win, then Falkner would be the No. 3 seed and Thrasher would be the No. 4 seed.
Division 3-1A
• Hamilton has clinched the No. 1 seed.
• If Sebastopol beats Hamilton on Thursday, then the Bobcats will be the No. 2 seed, and the winner of the West Lowndes-Vardaman game will be the No. 3 seed and the loser the No. 4 seed.
• If Hamilton and Vardaman both win, then Vardaman is the No. 2 seed, Sebastopol is the No. 3 seed and West Lowndes the No. 4 seed.
• If Hamilton and West Lowndes win, then West Lowndes is the No. 2 seed, Vardaman is the No. 3 and Sebastopol is the No. 4 seed.
